Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 14 (ANI): The All India Pickleball Association (AIPA) has taken a pioneering step towards the development of Para Pickleball in India by facilitating the registration of students from Mauli School for Differently Abled on the global DUPR (Dynamic Universal Pickleball Rating) platform.

According to a release, the initiative places deaf and differently abled students on the same structured competitive pathway as mainstream pickleball players for the first time, signalling a decisive move towards a more inclusive sporting ecosystem. Founded by Rekha Gaikwad, Mauli School has been working for over 25 years for the holistic development of deaf and differently abled children, and this collaboration with AIPA adds a new sporting dimension to that mission.

The programme began in April 2025 under the guidance of Coach Vaidehi Gupte, in close collaboration with the school's teachers. Over a three-month period, students were introduced to pickleball through specially developed sign-based communication and adaptive coaching methods tailored for deaf and differently abled children. Training sessions were conducted on makeshift courts using wooden paddles, yet the students displayed remarkable commitment, steadily building confidence, coordination, and a strong understanding of the game.

As part of the pilot phase, five students, four from standard 10 and one from standard nine were selected for a two-day city exposure programme. During the visit, the students were formally registered on DUPR, trained, competed alongside hearing children of the same age group, and participated in mock matches against experienced pickleball players. They also interacted with Avinash Garda, gaining valuable insight into professional discipline, match conduct, and competitive environments.

Commenting on the initiative, Arvind Prabhoo, President of AIPA, said, "Pickleball must grow as a sport that includes everyone. Initiatives like this demonstrate how access, structured training, and opportunity can enable differently abled athletes to become an integral part of the competitive landscape."

The event was attended by AIPA officials Chetan Sanil, Yashodhan Deshmukh, and Sunil Valavalkar, as well as Niranjan Davkhare and Sachin More. Davkhare extended support to the Mauli School, while Mr. More facilitated access to pickleball courts at KBP College, ensuring sustained practice opportunities for the students.

With this initiative, AIPA has not only introduced a new chapter for pickleball in India but has also laid the foundation for the structured growth of Para Pickleball, where talent is nurtured through opportunity, and the joy of sport is accessible to all. (ANI)

