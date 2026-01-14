Rajkot (Gujarat) [India], January 14: A fantastic unbeaten century from star wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul has helped India to post 284/7 in 50 overs on the board against New Zealand in the second ODI of the three-match series at the Niranjan Shah Stadium on Wednesday. After being asked to bat first, India were off to a cautious start as they made 18/0 in six overs. However, Rohit Sharma and captain Shubman Gill changed gears and took India to 57/0 in 10 overs, providing a good start. IND vs NZ 2nd ODI 2026: KL Rahul Smashes Century Against New Zealand, Highlights His Enduring Value.

During the 13th over, Kristian Clarke dismissed Sharma for 24 runs off 38 deliveries, including four boundaries.

The right-handed batter attempted a big shot but sliced towards the sweeper cover region, where Will Young took a simple catch. Kristian Clarke also broke the 70-run opening partnership.

Indian captain Gill completed his half-century during the last ball of the 15th over as hosts reached 87/1. This was Gill's fifth 50-plus score in seven ODI innings for Shubman Gill against New Zealand in India.

Speedster Kyle Jamieson then removed dangerous Gill during the fifth ball of the 17th over. The Indian captain departed after scoring 56 off 53 deliveries, including nine fours and one six.

Wickets continued to fall as Kristian Clarke dismissed Shreyas Iyer for eight runs during the 22nd over and Virat Kohli for 23 runs during the 24th over, as India slumped to 120/4. Virat Kohli Wicket Video: Watch Kristian Clarke Remove Star India Batter Off A Regular Delivery In IND vs NZ 2nd ODI 2026.

After scoring 23 runs, Virat Kohli became India's highest run-scorer against New Zealand in ODIs, surpassing Sachin Tendulkar (1750). Overall, Australian legend Ricky Ponting is ahead of Kohli with 1971 runs.

India reached 142/4 after 30 overs, but after taking three quick wickets, KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja stabilised the innings.

However, the crucial 73-run partnership with Jadeja and Rahul was broken after spinner Michael Bracewell took a fantastic caught and bowled, which removed Jadeja on the first ball of the 39th over. However, as India reached 199/5, KL Rahul scored his 21st half-century in the 40th over.

During the second ball of the 47th over, Zakary Foulkes dismissed all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy after Glenn Phillips took a simple catch at the mid-wicket region. Reddy departed after scoring 20 runs off 21 balls, including one six. India scored 255/6 in 47 overs.

During the last ball of the 49th over, the Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rahul completed his eighth ODI century in 87 deliveries. Rahul's century came when India was in a spot of bother at 191/5. It was Rahul's 2nd ODI century against New Zealand, 3rd while batting at No. 5 or below and 3rd as a wicket-keeper. KL Rahul Hits 8th One-Day International Century, Achieves Feat During IND vs NZ 2nd ODI 2026.

Rahul's knock helped India post 284/7 in 50 overs, with him staying unbeaten at 112 runs off 92 deliveries, including 11 fours and one six.

With the ball, Kyle Jamieson (1/70), Zakary Foulkes (1/67), Kristian Clarke (3/56), Jayden Lennox (1/42) and captain Michael Bracewell (1/34) were among the wicket takers for New Zealand.

Brief score: India 284/7 in 50 overs (KL Rahul 112*, Shubman Gill 56; Kristian Clarke 3/56) vs New Zealand. (ANI)

