Kendrapara, Feb 21 (PTI) Nearly 100 people fell sick due to food poisoning after eating at a marriage feast in Kendrapara district of Odisha, police said.

Residents of Matia village had attended the marriage function on Saturday night.

They complained of vomiting, stomach pain and nausea in the early hours of Sunday, a district health official said.

"It is a case of food poisoning as nearly 100 people had the same symptoms," health officials said.

At least 12 of them were undergoing treatment at the Pattamundai sub divisional hospital here. "They are out of danger and their condition is being monitored," the district health official said.

