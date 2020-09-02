Chennai, Sept 2 (PTI): Nearly 1000 kg of gutka, a banned tobacco product, was seized here on Wednesday, police said.

Following a tip-off, a police team raided a house and found 970 kg of gutka stored there, the police said.

Also Read | Finance Ministry Orders Publishing of All Calendars, Diaries And Other Similar Materials by Govt Depts to be Done Digitally.

A search is on for a person in this connection, they said.

The city police has intensified its crackdown on illegal sale of drugs and recording a number of seizures, including 16.5 kg ganja from a house recently, leading to the arrest of four people.

Also Read | Maharashtra: Journalist Dies at COVID-19 Facility in Pune, Kin Blame Govt.

Between August 6 and 31, the police had recovered over 800 kg of ganja.

Action is also being taken on sale of various drugs such as MDMA (methylenedioxymethamphetamine), the police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)