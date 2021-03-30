Jaipur, Mar 30 (PTI) On the occasion of Rajasthan Day on Tuesday, the state government released 1,349 prisoners from different jails.

Director General (Prison) Rajiv Dasot said the premature release of 1,349 convicts was effected under a decision of the state government on humanitarian grounds.

“Maximum of the released prisoners are those who have completed 14 years in jail and have earned remission of two and a half years on the basis of their good conduct in jails,” he said.

Apart from them, elderly men aged 70 years or more and women aged 65 years or more and who have completed one-third of their sentences and those who have been suffering from serious ailments have also been released.

This relaxation was not applicable for the criminals who are serving sentences for offences like rape, honour killing, acid attack, mob lynching.

This relief has also not been given to prisoners undergoing sentences for offences under POCOS Act, the Arms Act, the National Security Act, the NDPS Act, the Excise Act, the PCPNDT Act, the Explosive Substances Act and the Essential Commodities Act.

“Nearly 70 percent of the prisoners who have been released are from Jaipur and Bikaner division and the rest from other divisions. Maximum of the prisoners are those who were serving imprisonment for murder,” he said.

A brief programme was organised at Jaipur Central Jail where the prisoners were taken from the jail to the office of DG (Prison) located near the jail complex,

The DG interacted with them and motivated them to spend a peaceful life without being involved in any crime.

