Patna, Jun 26 (PTI) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday said that nearly 300 buses will ply on 'inter-state routes' for the benefit of migrants living in states like Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Punjab, Haryana and Delhi.

He said these buses which include both non-AC and air-conditioned ones will come in handy during the festive seasons since a large number of people visit their home state during Chhath puja, Holi, Diwali and Durga puja.

In a social media post, Kumar said that a cabinet nod was given on June 24 for the purchase of 75 air-conditioned and 74 deluxe buses for Rs 105.82 crore, while another 150 AC buses will be run on the public-private-partnership (PPP) model.

"People hailing from the state living in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, and West Bengal, visit Bihar in large numbers during festivals like Chhath Puja, Holi, Diwali and Durga Puja. They face difficulties while travelling to Bihar during festival seasons.

"To make the journey smoother and more convenient for those visiting Bihar, our government has taken several steps and initiatives. As part of this initiative, the state government is set to operate 299 AC and non-AC buses on inter-state routes connected to Bihar. This was approved in the cabinet meeting held on June 24," wrote the CM in a post on X.

The state government will spend Rs 105.82 crore on the purchase of 75 AC and 74 deluxe buses. Additionally, under the PPP model, 150 more AC buses will be operated. The state government will also request the central government to run additional special trains during festivals, particularly during Chhath puja, Holi, Diwali and Durga puja, wrote the CM.

