New Delhi, Mar 6 (PTI) The Delhi Police has arrested over 60 people under the Arms Act, 89 under the Excise Act and 39 under the NDPS Act in the national capital's southeast district in the last two months, official data revealed.

In January, the southeast district police had arrested 27 people under the Arms Act and recovered seven country-made pistols, three live cartridges and 18 knives from them, the data said.

A total of 38 people were arrested under the Excise Act and 2,434 liquor bottles were recovered from their possession.

In January, five people were arrested Under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) Act and nine kilograms of ganja was recovered from them, the data revealed.

Similarly, in February, the southeast district police arrested 35 people under the Arms Act and recovered five country-made pistols, 29 knives and two live cartridges from them.

The police also recovered 1,925 liquor bottles from 51 people arrested under the Excise Act, it stated.

A total of 34 people were arrested under the NDPS Act and 8.40 gm smack, 12 gm heroin and 10.595 kg ganja were recovered from them in the last two months, the data stated.

The northeast district police registered 76 cases under the Arms Act, 36 under the Excise Act, three under the NDPS Act and 17 under the Gambling Act, it said.

The district arrested over 100 people in these cases in the last two months, police said.

It has recovered 22 pistols, 39 live cartridges, 56 knives, nine bikes, seven mobile phones, around 3,000 liquor bottles, 13 kilograms ganja, 10 grams smack and over Rs six lakh, the data added.

