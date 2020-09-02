Erode (TN), Sept 2 (PTI): Nearly 3,000 chickens died in a fire that broke out in a poultry farm near Kavindapadi in the district on Wednesday, fire service personnel said.

Two fire-tenders doused the flames but the birds perished.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, said police and fire service personnel.

