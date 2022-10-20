New Delhi, Oct 20 (PTI) Authorities have seized around 46 tonnes of banned single-use plastic items and imposed a cumulative fine of Rs 41 lakh on violators during a countrywide special drive launched early this week, a statement said.

"A total of 20,036 inspections, including 6,448 by CPCB teams, were conducted during October 17-19. Over 4,000 violations were observed and 2,900 challans issued to the defaulters. Approximately 46 tonnes of SUP items were seized and a fine of Rs 41 lakh imposed by authorities concerned," it said.

Also Read | Rajasthan High Court Grants 15-Day Parole To Rape Convict To Get His Wife Pregnant.

In a bid to reduce plastic pollution, India from July 1 banned 19 SUP items: earbuds, plastic sticks for balloons, flags, candy sticks, ice-cream sticks, polystyrene (thermocol), plates, cups, glasses, forks, spoons, knives, straws, trays, wrapping or packaging films around sweets boxes, invitation cards, cigarette packets, plastic or PVC banners of less than 100 microns and stirrers.

Plastic carry bags of thickness less than 75 microns are also prohibited under the Plastic Waste Management Rules. Their thickness will have to be increased to 120 microns from December 31.

Also Read | Odisha Shocker: Man Kills Wife in Fit of Rage, Buries Body in Backyard in Sambalpur.

Plastic wrapping material less than 50 microns in thickness and plastic sachets used for selling and storing tobacco, pan masala and gutkha are also not allowed.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)