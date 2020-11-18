Kolkata, Nov 18 (PTI) The percentage of women voters in West Bengal has reached the nearly 49 per cent mark, as per the draft electoral rolls published by Election Commission on Wednesday.

The percentage of women voters in the state is 48.9 per cent, slightly below the male electors which was estimated to be around 51 per cent, the draft stated.

In West Bengal,out of the 7,18,49,308 electorate there are 3,67,02,590 male and 3,51,45,288 women voters.

"There is a marginal gap of 1.1 per cent. And this might come up to an equal level in the next elections," an EC official said.

If the women voters in the state cross the 50 per cent mark then West Bengal will become the fourth state in the country after Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh to have such a record.

Kerala has 51.4 per cent women electors, the best in the country now, followed by Tamil Nadu (50.5 per cent) and Andhra Pradesh (50.4 per cent), he added.

In West Bengal, there are at least 1430 third gender voters, the draft revealed.

