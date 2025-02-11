New Delhi, Feb 11 (PTI) More than 73.98 crore Ayushman Bharat Health Accounts (ABHA) have been created and over 49.06 crore health records have been linked with ABHA, Union Minister of State for Health Prataprao Jadhav told the Rajya Sabha.

Over 3.63 lakh health facilities have been registered on the Health Facility Registry (HFR) and over 5.64 lakh healthcare professionals are registered on the Healthcare Professional Registry (HPR), Jadhav said in a written reply.

The minister shared health data collected till February 6.

Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) has been launched with the aim of enabling interoperability of health data within the health ecosystem and creating electronic health records for every citizen.

The ABDM comprises key registries such as the ABHA, HPR, HFR and drug registry, Jadhav said.

Inclusion is one of the key principles of ABDM and the digital health ecosystem created by ABDM supports continuity of care across primary, secondary, and tertiary healthcare in a seamless manner, he said.

It aids the availability of health care services, particularly in remote and rural areas through various technology interventions like telemedicine etc, Jadhav said.

The minister said various steps have been taken to ensure the benefits of the mission reach every citizen. The ABHA portal [abha.abdm.gov.in] and the government PHR (personal health record) applications such as the ABHA app and Aarogya Setu app have been made multi-lingual and intuitive to use, with a view to addressing the lack of digital literacy, he said.

The ABDM provides for assisted and offline mode for the creation of ABHA for areas with limited internet connectivity or hardware or both, Jadhav stated.

