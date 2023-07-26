Kargil Vijay Diwas is a celebration of India’s win over Pakistan in the Kargil War of 1999. This day honours to sacrifices made by the brave hearts of the Indian Army. Kargil Vijay Diwas is celebrated every year on July 26. As we observe Kargil Vijay Diwas 2023, PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and many others shared their heartfelt wishes on social media to commemorate the sacrifices made by Indian Soldiers. Kargil Vijay Diwas 2023 Wishes: WhatsApp Messages, Kargil War Photos, Images & HD Wallpapers to Share With Your Family and Friends.

PM Narendra Modi Wishes on Kargil Vijay Diwas 2023

कारगिल विजय दिवस भारत के उन अद्भुत पराक्रमियों की शौर्यगाथा को सामने लाता है, जो देशवासियों के लिए सदैव प्रेरणाशक्ति बने रहेंगे। इस विशेष दिवस पर मैं उनका हृदय से नमन और वंदन करता हूं। जय हिंद! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 26, 2023

Amit Shah Wishes on Kargil Vijay Diwas 2023

Kargil Vijay Diwas Wishes

#KargilVijayDiwas is a reminiscence of the undaunted bravery & courage of the #Bravehearts who inscribed a golden chapter in history, with their blood & sacrifice. They gave a befitting reply to the enemy's misadventure and a resounding victory to this #Nation.#OperationVijay… pic.twitter.com/4keBjWFIwx — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) July 26, 2023

Remembering Kargil War Heroes!

Their unwavering courage inspires us, and their sacrifice will never be forgotten. So on this Kargil Vijay Diwas, let's unite to pay tribute and express our gratitude to these true heroes.#RememberingKargil #KargilDivas #KargilDay #KargilWar1999 #operationvijay pic.twitter.com/r6dtt1KSbN — The Right Shorts 💙 (@mib_right) July 25, 2023

Salute!

#KargilVijayDiwas2023 #KargilWar #Kargil #KargilHeroes #kargilvijaydivas #कारगिल_विजय_दिवस Salute to the heroes of Kargil on Vijay Diwas 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 On this important day, we pay tribute to Brave souls who fearlessly protected our country Honored during the Kargil… pic.twitter.com/WbHxDKtev0 — Mahesh Bhavsar (@imaheshbhavsar) July 26, 2023

Kargil Vijay Diwas 2023

KARGIL VIJAY DEWAS. Let’s pay our homage to the 527 SOLDIERS & AIR WARRIORS who made the supreme sacrifice, achieving the near impossible. Salute to all who fought and achieved an unparalleled victory. Recognise the heroes in the pic. Jai Hind pic.twitter.com/k7BxQ3mlRV — Lt Gen Vinod Bhatia Retd (@Ptr6Vb) July 25, 2023

Jai Hind!

For all those who kept the faith and fought the fight Bittersweet is the memory of long gone friends! Like the mellow rays of the departing sun. The glory is theirs, now the duty is ours. Greetings to one & all on Kargil Vijay Diwas! #JaiHind 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳#KargilVijayDiwas @adgpi pic.twitter.com/3mUAIASWDN — Uma Sudhindra (@UmaSudhindra) July 26, 2023

Kargil War Anniversary!

KARGIL VIJAY DEWAS. Lt General Mohinder Puri, General Officer Commanding 8 Mountain Division, the leader who leading from the front ensured an impossible Victory. Salute. pic.twitter.com/FjkVItcIyp — Lt Gen Vinod Bhatia Retd (@Ptr6Vb) July 25, 2023

