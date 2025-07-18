Itanagar, Jul 18 (PTI) The North Eastern Council (NEC) on Friday reaffirmed its strong support for Arunachal Pradesh's cultural and developmental initiatives.

The council's secretary, S K Bhalla, also reviewed several NEC-funded projects during his visit to the state capital.

Reviewing the construction of the new administrative block at Dera Natung Government College, Bhalla directed the executing agency to complete the Rs 6.86 crore project by August, in line with the standards outlined in the detailed project report (DPR).

He stressed that early completion will boost administrative efficiency and student services, an official release said.

At the state emporium and artefact house, the secretary praised the efforts of Textiles and Handicrafts Director Dorjee Phuntso and his team for the impressive display of tribal handloom and handicraft products representing Arunachal's rich ethnic diversity.

Bhalla expressed satisfaction at NEC's role in empowering artisans and sustaining traditional art forms, it said.

He also visited the historic Itafort to review the ongoing NEC-supported renovation of the archaeological park at the southern gate.

The team from the state research department, led by Deputy Director (Archaeology) Bulton Dutta, briefed the secretary on the site's historical relevance and plans to enhance its visitor appeal.

Bhalla commended the state government's efforts in preserving such an important heritage site.

The secretary also inspected the NEC-funded extension of galleries at the Jawaharlal Nehru State Museum here, and lauded the museum's collection and applauded the inclusion of exhibits from all eight Northeastern states, describing it as a meaningful 'Ashtalakshmi Darshan' experience for visitors, the statement said.

He was also briefed on the upcoming digital museum initiative by Deputy Director (Museum) Tage Babin and Assistant Director Dr Radhe Yampi, from the research department.

Bhalla's tour reflects NEC's comprehensive vision for cultural preservation, infrastructure strengthening, and inclusive development in Arunachal Pradesh, it said.

His visit emphasised the council's continued commitment to empowering local institutions and enriching the socio-economic fabric of the state and the North East, at large.

