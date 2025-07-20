Mysore (Karnataka) [India], July 20 (ANI): Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Sunday said that repair works at the state's dams would be taken up on a priority basis once the technical Committee on dam safety submits its report.

Addressing reporters after offering Bagina at Kabini reservoir, Shivakumar said, "We had set up a technical committee on dam safety after one of the gates at Tunga Bhadra reservoir was damaged. We will take necessary action once we receive the report."

"We offered Bagina today. Kabini was not full for the last two years, but it is full this year. Kabini has been of great help during poor rain years. Our MLAs have given a proposal to develop the area. During the Cabinet meeting at Male Mahadeshwara Hills, we approved projects worth Rs 35 crore. We have also submitted a DPR for a drip irrigation project at a cost of Rs 88 crore," he said.

Asked if there was a plan to conduct Kabini Utsava, he said, "A proposal is there, and we will discuss it with the district in charge minister and others. Kabini Utsava and Cauvery aarti are planned. Our government is committed to generating employment opportunities through tourism."

Asked about the botanical garden project proposal gathering dust, he said, "Investors must come forward. Our priority right now is efficient use of water and reservoir safety."

Replying to a question on his sudden Delhi visit, he said, "I spoke to the CM before leaving the programme. Our escort vehicle met with an accident on the way back, by God's grace, no one was hurt seriously. I had to travel to Delhi for a meeting with my lawyer. It was a personal trip. There is nothing political about it."

Asked about BJP leaders' statement that Shivakumar was insulted at the Mysuru meeting, he quipped, "They have too much affection for me as I am a strong person." (ANI)

