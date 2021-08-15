Kochi, Aug 15 (PTI) There is a need to follow green practices to reduce the impact of global warming and leave our world habitable for future generations, Vice Admiral Anil Kumar Chawla, the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Southern Naval Command, said on Sunday on the occasion of the 75th Independence Day celebrations.

He said that the Southern Naval Command (SNC) was awarded the Golden Peacock award for environment management in December last year and Venduruthy, a naval base on Willingdon Island in Kochi, was awarded with the 'Vanmithra' award by the Kerala government.

"We need to continue these efforts in the coming years as well," he said in his speech after the ceremonial parade held at the SNC.

He also stressed on the role played by the SNC to ensure proper training of men and women to be better professionals and to ensure that they were fully equipped to carry out their assigned jobs onboard various units, a defense release said.

All naval ships at Kochi were "dressed overall" with various signal flags to mark the festive occasion, the release said.

