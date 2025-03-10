Itanagar, Mar 10 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Water Resource Development Minister Biyuram Wahge on Monday emphasised the need to improve the economic status and welfare of the state's farming community, with nearly 70 per cent of the population relying on agriculture for their livelihood.

Responding to a discussion in the Assembly raised by NCP member Toko Tatung, Wahge said providing irrigation facilities across all potential agricultural areas would require an investment of thousands of crores.

"Given the state's financial constraints, allocating a minimum fund per assembly constituency would ensure the rational development of irrigation infrastructure," he said.

Wahge also highlighted the deterioration of existing irrigation structures due to a lack of maintenance funds.

"Ensuring adequate funds for irrigation and securing citizens' livelihoods would be a proactive and dynamic approach," he added.

Initiating the discussion, Tatung stressed the importance of increasing irrigation funding to protect agricultural land from flood-induced erosion.

He pointed out that the government spends significantly on purchasing foodgrains for distribution through the Public Distribution System (PDS).

"We procure 4,777 metric tons of foodgrains every month, spending Rs 1.9 lakh per metric ton. Instead of relying on external procurement, why not focus on growing food within our own state, which boasts rich agro-climatic conditions?" Tatung questioned.

He further argued that investing in irrigation would lead to self-reliance and generate more employment opportunities.

In response, Wahge assured that the government would consider these suggestions.

He also noted that the Flood Plain Zoning Bill, which was passed in the Assembly on Friday, once enacted, would be a game-changer, enabling the state to receive substantial funding from the Union Jal Shakti Ministry for irrigation projects.

