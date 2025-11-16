Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 16 (ANI): Senior Congress leader Sampath Kumar, on Sunday, following the party's victory in the Jubilee Hills by-election, emphasised the need for strengthening party organisation and coordination ahead of future electoral challenges.

Commenting on the win, Kumar said, "We got a landslide victory in the Jubilee Hills by-election...The CM, cabinet ministers, MLAs, and corporation chairmen were all involved, and with a collective spirit and efforts, we won by a huge margin. I congratulate all the leaders and workers involved in this election process, and I also request the CM Revanth Reddy and Meenakshi Garu that, in this favourable situation and environment, we need to rebuild the organisation and restructure the Congress for the upcoming elections in 2029. So, if there are any shortcomings, we should take steps to reorganise the entire system..."

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission: What SSC Employees Can Expect From the 2026 Salary Revision; Know Detailed Timeline, Fitment Factor and Post-Wise Expected In-Hand Pay.

On Friday, Congress party candidate Naveen Yadav secured a decisive victory by 24,658 votes in the high-stakes Jubilee Hills Assembly by-election against BRS' Maganti Sunitha Gopinath.

Naveen Yadav strengthened Congress's position in the Telangana Assembly by securing a total of 98,988 votes to BRS candidate Maganti Sunitha Gopinath's 74,259 votes.

Also Read | KT Rama Rao Criticises Central, Telangana Governments for 'Reckless Negligence' Towards Severe Cotton Procurement Crisis in State.

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy congratulated the entire Congress cadre for securing a clear mandate, underscoring the performance of the People's government over the past two years.

Addressing a press conference, CM Ravanth Reddy noted that the Congress secured 51 per cent of the votes, significantly outpacing the ruling BRS, which received 38 per cent. In comparison, the BJP forfeited its deposit with only eight per cent of the votes in the by-election.

People closely observed the two-year rule and gave this verdict in the by-elections; the CM maintained.

Stating that the state government was envisioning plans to develop Hyderabad as a global city, CM Revanth Reddy invited Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy to the state secretariat to discuss pending projects and central funds for the state of Telangana.

Returning Officer, P. Sairam, made the announcement of Naveen Yadav's victory in the presence of the District Election Officer (DEO). The victory Certificate of Election (Victory Confirmation Certificate) was also handed to him.

Jubilee Hills is one of the eight assembly constituencies that went to bypolls on November 11. The election results were declared today, along with the results of the Bihar Assembly election, in which the Congress is poised to suffer a major disappointment, leading in only two seats out of the 61 seats, as per the early trends.

The death of the sitting MLA and BRS leader, Maganti Gopinath, prompted the Jubilee Hills by-election in Telangana. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)