Thiruvananthapuram, Jul 17 (PTI) The Kerala government on Saturday said that negative RT-PCR tests were no longer mandatory for inter-state travel and attending exams for persons who have received two doses of COVID vaccine.

The decision was taken by the State Disaster Management Authority as the COVID-19 vaccination was "progressing well", a release said.

It further said that anyone attending activities for which a negative RT-PCR result is required, like interstate travel, should carry the certificate showing they have received two doses of vaccine.

"However, those who have developed symptoms of COVID shall undergo RT-PCR test and carry the negative result," the release said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)