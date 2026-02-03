New Delhi [India], February 3 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has set an ambitious target of winning 100 seats in Assam, signalling a strong and determined push to further consolidate its position in the state.

As part of this strategy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Guwahati on February 14, where he will address a massive conference of booth-level workers from across Assam. The conference will see participation from nearly one lakh booth-level workers, highlighting the party's strong grassroots presence.

In addition, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to visit Assam on February 21. During his visit, the Home Minister is expected to hold key organisational meetings, review election preparedness, and interact with party leaders and workers to strengthen the BJP's campaign strategy.

Senior party leaders said that the visits by the Prime Minister and the Home Minister will significantly energise party cadres and provide clear strategic direction. The BJP aims to reinforce its commitment to development, good governance, and robust organisational outreach across Assam.

Assam is set to hold Assembly elections later this year, where the Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma-led BJP is looking to defend its power against Congress.

Earlier on Monday, in the poll-bound Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated 67 state-of-the-art school buildings constructed under NESIDS, PM-DevINE and RIDF-XXIX and laid the foundation stone for another 61 schools to be built under RIDF-XXXI across different districts of Assam at a central programme held at Sonapur in Kamrup (Metro) district.

According to the release, the combined investment for these projects stands at Rs 760 crore, as the initiative is set to create world-class learning environments that empower every child to dream bigger and achieve more.

Speaking on the occasion, Himanta described the day as historic and transformative for Assam's education sector. He added that the State government has undertaken the construction of new buildings for 1,318 schools across Assam. (ANI)

