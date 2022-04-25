New Delhi, Apr 25 (PTI) India and the European Union will formally restart in June the negotiations on the long-pending trade and investment agreements, a decision welcomed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Monday.

The issue came up in the wide-ranging talks between Modi and von der Leyen during which both sides also reviewed the progress in the implementation of the India-EU Roadmap 2025 that seeks to significantly expand the ties.

In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs, referring to the India-EU Trade and Investment agreements, said both sides expressed hope in the early conclusion of negotiations for "unlocking the full potential" of bilateral trade and economic relations.

In May last year, India and the European Union (EU) announced to resume negotiations for a balanced and comprehensive trade agreement after a gap of over eight years.

"They welcomed the recent decision to formally restart negotiations on India-EU Trade and Investment agreements by June 2022. Both sides expressed hope in the early conclusion of negotiations for unlocking the full potential of bilateral trade and economic relations," the MEA said.

"They noted the strong synergies between India-EU Connectivity Partnership announced last year and EU's new Global Gateway strategy and agreed to fast-track its implementation," it said.

The MEA said Modi and von der Leyen reviewed the progress in the India-EU Strategic Partnership, including the forthcoming re-commencement of negotiations on a Free Trade Agreement and Investment Agreement.

In their talks, both sides also agreed to launch the India-EU Trade and Technology Council, a strategic coordination mechanism to tackle challenges at the nexus of trade, trusted technology and security.

"I am very pleased that today, Prime Minister Modi and I have agreed to establish an EU-India Trade and Technology Council to tackle key trade, economic and technological challenges," the European Commission President said.

She was speaking at the Raisina Dialogue.

"As like-minded partners, the European Union and India will be working on several tracks. We have launched negotiations on a free trade agreement, as well as on investment protection and geographical indications," she said.

"For Europe, this is a strategic investment in our partnership with India. The European Union is India's third most important trade partner. But we can do so much more. Our trade is far below our potential, both for Indian and European goods and services," she added.

von der Leyen said the deal will bring new technologies, new investment and unprecedented integration into shared value chains.

"I want Europe to be a partner for Asia in shaping this new world. A world of independent yet interconnected countries. Working together for a more prosperous and peaceful world. Working together for the benefit of humankind," she said.

