New Delhi, Dec 21 (PTI) Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi on Saturday said the country's first Prime Minister and Congress leader Jawaharlal Nehru was "anti-reservation" and the Opposition is claiming Home Minister Amit Shah insulted B R Ambedkar as it does not have any important issue to raise.

The Union MSME minister and leader of Hindustani Awam Morcha, a key NDA ally, made the remarks when asked about the Opposition's claim that Shah insulted Ambedkar during his speech in the Rajya Sabha.

"They (Opposition) do not have any (concrete) issue to raise that is why they are saying this. We have the agenda of taking the nation forward from a political as well as economic point of view. He (Shah) challenged them (Congress) saying you keep taking his (Ambedkar's) name but do you follow him ... You insulted him whereas this government is honouring him. It has become their tendency to cast allegations as they do not have any other issue," he told PTI.

Earlier, addressing a press conference here, he claimed that the country's first Prime Minister and Congress leader Jawaharlal Nehru was "anti-reservation" as he believed that it would cause division in the society.

"Nehru aarakshan ke paksh mein nahin the ... Maante the bhed-bhaav ho jayega ... Congress ka neta Nehru, unka nazariya scheduled caste ke khilaaf tha ... Ambedkar Maharashtra se do baar chunav lade. Ambedkar ko haraane wale ko Nehru ne felicitate kiya (Nehru was not in favour of reservation ... He believed this will lead to discriminations... Congress leader Nehru, his opinion was against the scheduled caste ... Ambedkar contested elections from Maharashtra twice. Nehru felicitated those who defeated Ambedkar)," Manjhi said.

The Union MSME Minister further shared that nearly 5.6 crore micro small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) are registered in the country on government portals.

