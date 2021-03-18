Jodhpur (Rajasthan), Mar 18 (PTI) A day after the body of a seven-year-old boy was found stuffed in a sack near the polo ground here, police arrested his neighbour on Thursday, an official said.

The body with a rope tied around the neck was found in the Ratanada area of the district on Wednesday, police said, adding that the boy, Himanshu Prajapat (7), had gone missing from the Kumahariya Kuan area on Monday evening.

The accused identified as Kishan Soni had killed the boy on the same night, kept the body at his house the entire night and dumped it in the polo ground the next day, the police official said.

He had called the victim's father for ransom on Wednesday.

"Soni had made a ransom call using WhatsApp. So, we roped in our cyber team to trace the call and get to the kidnapper," the official said, adding that the accused was held on Thursday.

