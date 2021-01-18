New Delhi [India], January 18 (ANI): Leaders from neigbouring countries have congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the successful launch of the vaccination drive against COVID-19 on January 16.

In a tweet, the President of Sri Lanka Gotabaya Rajapaksa said, "My heartiest congratulations to Prime Minister on the successful roll-out of the COVID19 vaccine and his generosity towards friendly neighbouring countries."

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa also reacted on the same and said, "We are starting to see the beginning of the end to this devastating pandemic."

"Congratulations PM and the Government of India on taking this very important step with this massive COVID19 vaccination drive," he added.

Maldives also greeted PM Modi for the launch of the vaccination drive. Taking to Twitter, Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih said, "Congratulations to PM Modi and the Indian government for its landmark program to vaccinate India's population against COVID-19. I'm highly confident that you'll be successful in this endeavor and that we are finally seeing an end to the COVID-19 scourge."

Bhutanese Prime Minister Dr Lotay Tshering had congratulated PM Modi and the people of India for the landmark launch of the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.

"We hope it comes as an answer to pacify all the sufferings we have endured this pandemic," Bhutan PM added.

PM Modi launched the pan-India rollout of the COVID-19 vaccination drive on Saturday via video conferencing.

The Indian COVID-19 vaccine drive is billed as the world's largest vaccination programme, covering the entire length and breadth of the country, the drive aims to first inoculate millions of its healthcare and frontline workers and reach an estimated three crores people by the end of its first phase.

The vaccine shots of Covishield and Covaxin vaccines were administered at various medical centres all across India on Saturday. The drive will be held daily from 9 am to 5 pm, except on the days earmarked for routine immunisation programmes. (ANI)

