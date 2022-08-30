New Delhi [India], August 30 (ANI): Union Education and Skill Development Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan has said that the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 envisages sports as a part of the curriculum and laid emphasis on sports-integrated learning as well as adopting fitness as a lifelong attitude.

On Monday, to mark the countrywide celebrations of the National Sports Day, Pradhan, Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Singh Thakur and Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Nishith Pramanik interacted with athletes and fitness icons.

Speaking at the programme Pradhan said that the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is making every effort to popularise sports and nurture sporting talent.

"NEP 2020 also envisages sports as a part of the curriculum and lays emphasis on sports-integrated learning as well as adopting fitness as a lifelong attitude," he said.

"We are in the process to include sports and its various aspects into the school curriculum. We are also rolling out National Credit Framework with due weightage to sports," he said.

He further said the award of academic credits for sporting activities will act as a catalyst in popularising sports.

He shared that the Education Ministry has sought inputs from the Youth Affairs and Sports Ministry that can be included in these books on sports and youth-related subjects.

Adding to this, Thakur said, "The time has come to make India a sports hub and a sports superpower, as envisioned by our PM. The results being shown by our athletes at various international competitions as well as the support that is being extended by the government through its various schemes like Khelo India and TOPS for requirements like equipment, diet, training, and foreign exposure, is only poised to improve. I believe if we work together we can make India the sports superpower that it deserves to be."

The programme also witnessed the announcement of the launch of the second Fit India School Quiz, which saw massive success in the first edition.

The registration of schools for the second edition opens on September 3, 2022, till October 15, 2022. The quiz carries total prize money of Rs 3.25 crores.

It was for the first time this year that the National Sports Day was celebrated across the country by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports as a mega sports festival with 26 elite athletes visiting 26 schools across the country, from Jammu to Trivandrum, to create awareness among students on the three important aspects of sports, fitness and balanced diet or Santulit Ahar.

The initiative, envisioned by Prime Minister, has proved to be a catalyst in motivating students to keep healthy, stay fit and eat right.

Indian hockey captain Manpreet Singh, boxer Nikhat Zareen, Judoka Tulika Mann, Long jumper Sreeshankar Murali, CWG Lawn Bowls gold medal winners Lovely Chaubey and her team, were among some of the athletes who visited the schools. (ANI)

