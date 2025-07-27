Kochi, Jul 27 (PTI) Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar on Sunday said that the National Education Policy 2020 is the first serious attempt to decolonise the country's education system.

The Governor was speaking at the national education conference, 'Gyan Sabha', organised by the RSS-linked Shiksha Sanskriti Utthan Nyas here.

Addressing the gathering, which included Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat, Arlekar also said that Viksit Bharat was not just an economic concept but "a wholesome development of society".

