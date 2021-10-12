Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], October 12 (ANI): Karnataka Higher Education Minister CN Ashwatha Narayan on Tuesday said that the National Education Policy (NEP) will not affect facilities like reservation, Right to Education and scholarships for anyone, adding that they will continue.

His remarks came at a meeting with the Muslim leaders, representatives and other stakeholders of the Muslim community and addressed their doubts raised by the community on NEP.

Also Read | G20 Summit On Afghanistan: PM Narendra Modi Stresses on Preventing Afghan Territory from Becoming Source of Radicalisation, Terrorism.

He also clearly stated that NEP will not curtail the freedom to any language of their choice including Arabic.

"NEP does not have any ill-intention of suppressing any section of the society. It is holistic and inclusive. Implementation of NEP will ensure that no section of the society is left behind in marching towards progress," the Minister said.

Also Read | Bengaluru Shocker: 29-Year-Old Man Stabbed to Death By Father After Argument Over Trivial Issue; Accused Detained.

Narayan said that the NEP will strengthen government institutions to provide quality education, where a majority of the students come from economically weaker sections and minority communities.

"The objects and goals of NEP are very clear and transparent. It only aspires to build a strong India by empowering future citizens to become globally competitive. The government is very well aware of the fact that real progress can not become a reality if any section is suppressed," he pointed out.

He assured the community that the policy does not violate provisions mentioned in Articles 28, 29 and 30 of the constitution of India and cautioned them against intermixing NEP, Reservation policy and welfare policy.

He said that the draft of the policy was prepared after extensive consultations across the country, including leaders of parties like Congress and Janata Dal (Secular).

"More than three lakh suggestions were considered in a period of over five and a half years," he added.

At the end of the meeting, many leaders expressed that the meeting cleared all the doubts they had regarding NEP.

At the start of the meeting, Azeezulla Baig, retired IAS officer, expressed apprehension that NEP seems to be against the provisions of the constitution which ensure the protection of rights of minorities.

Prior to this, Prof. B.Thimmegowda, Vice-Chairman, State Higher Education Council briefed about NEP-2020. State Higher Education Council's Executive director Gopal Joshi, College education commissioner P.Pradeep were present at the meeting.

Moulana Shabit Ahammed, G.A.Baba, Retired DCP, Prof. Nooruddin, Prof. Shakira Khanum, Abdul Aziz, Chairperson, Minorities Commission, MA Siraj, Journalist, Agha Sultan, Former member, Bangalore University Syndicate, Shaviz Ahammed, Head of BJP Minority Morcha and others attended the meeting. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)