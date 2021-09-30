Fatehpur (UP), Sep 30 (PTI) A Nepalese national, living in India with forged documents for the last 14 years, was arrested here on Thursday, police said.

Some people in Ghazipur town complained about Firoz Alam Rizvi, alleging that his identity-proof documents were fake.

Also Read | Mumbai: Senior Citizen Duped of Rs 1.5 Lakh by Fraudster Posing As Telco Executive on Pretext of Updating KYC Details.

Rizvi was arrested after the details were verified, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Rajesh Kumar said.

Fake identity card, driving license and passport have been recovered and a case registered against him for cheating under the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Also Read | Rajasthan Shocker: Man Beaten to Death By Two Sons In Barmer District; Accused Arrested.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)