Pithoragarh (U'khand), Dec 7 (PTI) Nepalese authorities on Wednesday agreed to the removal of debris accumulated on their side of the Kali river to facilitate the construction of a safety wall along the water body on the Indian side.

Kali river flows between India and Nepal at Dharchula in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh district.

The ongoing construction of a safety wall along the river by India had raised fears in Nepal that it could incline the river's flow towards Nepal, exposing it to flooding.

Stones were hurled at Indian workers from across the border five days ago to stop the work at the Indian side. It provoked tension between people of both countries prompting officials on either side to talk with each other in an effort to resolve the matter.

At a meeting held between officials of both countries at Dharchula on Wednesday, Nepalese official Deerghraj Upadhyay said, "We have called tenders for debris removal work. The process of removing the debris would be started in 10 days time from today.”

Upadhayay is the Chief District Officer (equivalent to a District Magistrate in India) of Darchula, the Nepalese district adjoining the similar-sounding Indian district of Dharchula.

The meeting of the Indo-Nepal border coordination committee was held at the NHPC guest house in Dharchula.

Besides the top district officials of both countries, several subordinate officers also attended it.

According to Pithoragarh district magistrate Reena Joshi, Nepalese officers also agreed to take legal action against those Nepalese elements who hurled stones on Indian workers involved in the construction of protection wall some days ago.

"We have also sought assurance from the Nepalese officers on non-repetition of such incidents in future," said the Pithoragarh DM.

"Nepal has already constructed protection wall at their side of the river. India also has right to give safety to its citizens against the floods of river Kali," said Bhupendra Singh Thapa, president of Dharchula town traders union which had briefly blocked a bridge between India and Nepal to protest against the stone pelting incident.

