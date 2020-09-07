New Delhi [India], September 7 (ANI): The "graded autonomy" concept in the National Education Policy (NEP) aims to encourage healthy competition between universities and reward those institutions which perform better than the others, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday.

"We are trying to bring every aspect of higher education, whether it is academic, technical, or vocational, and every type of education out of silos. Attempts are also being made to keep the administrative layers to a minimum and ensure more coordination among them," the Prime Minister said.

"Through the graded autonomy concept also the attempt is to encourage healthy competition between every college, university and reward those institutions which perform better," he added.

PM Modi along with President Ram Nath Kovind, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal along with others was participating in the Governor's Conference on NEP via video conference.

The Prime Minister further said that it was now the collective responsibility of everyone to ensure that the NEP-2020 is implemented in letter and spirit in the country.

"This is not the government's education policy, it is the country's education policy. Like foreign policy, defence policy is of a country, this is the education policy of the nation," he said.

The Prime Minister said that there are bound to be some questions and some confusion in the minds of parents, teachers and other stakeholders due to the recent changes but assured that the Ministry of Education is holding regular dialogues to provide solutions to the problems and queries of all those who are concerned at the state level.

"The NEP focuses on foundational learning and languages. Learning outcomes and teacher training, major reforms have also been made in access and assessment, and way has been shown to empower every student," he said.

The Prime Minister said that the NEP focuses on "learning instead of studying" and is based on "critical thinking rather than curriculum" with a special focus on "passion, practicality, and performance" and also added that the policy had been made with the intention to bring higher education, whether it is technical, academic or vocational, out of the silos and keep the administration's interference to a minimum.

The conference titled "Role of NEP-2020 in Transforming Higher Education" has been organised by the Ministry of Education, Government of India.

The new National Education Policy strives for making India into an equitable and vibrant knowledge society. It envisions an India-centred education system that contributes directly to transforming India into a global superpower.

The Governors' Conference is also being attended by Education Ministers of all States, Vice-Chancellors of State Universities and other senior officials. (ANI)

