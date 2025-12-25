Who Was Khaleda Zia? A Look at the Legacy of Bangladesh’s First Female PM

New Delhi [India], December 25 (ANI): Family members of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, including the descendants of Netaji and Sarat Chandra Bose, have written to President Droupadi Murmu, urging the government to take further steps in commemorating the legacy of the iconic freedom fighter and his contributions to India's independence struggle.

The letter, dated December 24, seeks the President's support for the long-standing demand to bring Netaji's remains back to India, a sentiment echoed by INA veterans and family members over the years.

"I am writing to you as a member of the family of Sarat Chandra Bose and Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and to place before you a proposal for the further commemoration of their legacy for the present and future generations of India," the latter wrote.

Netaji's daughter, Professor Anita Bose-Pfaff, along with other family members, has consistently raised the matter with the Government of India, calling for the return of Netaji's mortal remains from their current resting place at the Renkoji Temple in Tokyo, Japan.

In the letter, the family also highlighted the historic milestone of October 21, 2025, marking the 80th anniversary of Netaji's establishment of the Provisional Government of Azad Hind in Singapore.

"As you will know on 21 October 2025 we celebrated eight decades of the establishment of the Provisional Government of Azad Hind by Netaji in Singapore. I understand that there is a plan to establish an Indian National Army (INA) monument in Delhi in a suitable site to honour the soldiers of the final onslaught on British imperialism, and hark back to the famous call by Netaji of Cholo Delhi," the latter further added.

The family expressed hope that this would not only honour the soldiers of the INA but also serve as a lasting tribute to the sacrifices of those who fought in the final push for independence, as encapsulated in Netaji's famous call, "Chalo Delhi."

The letter added an earnest plea to President Murmu to take "positive action" to bring Netaji's remains back to his motherland, ensuring that his legacy remains firmly entrenched in the hearts and minds of future generations of India.

"You are also aware that Netaji's remains rest in faraway Japan at the Renkoji temple in Tokyo. INA veterans through the decades as well as Netaji's daughter Professor Anita Bose-Pfaff and members of his family have approached the Government of India on numerous occasions to bring back the hero's remains to his motherland. We appeal to you to take positive action in this matter," the latter wrote. (ANI)

