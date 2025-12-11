New Delhi [India], December 11 (ANI): A day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah's speech, RJD MP Manoj Jha expressed disappointment, saying he had "never imagined" parliamentary debate would fall to such levels. Speaking to ANI, Jha recalled how the opposition first approached the Election Commission regarding concerns over electoral practices. "First we approached the Election Commission, but no resolution happened there, after which we had to go to the Supreme Court, and then the obstinacy ended," he said.

Lamenting the erosion of what he described as the "Very foundation of debate" that should ideally be comprehensive and constructive, he added, "I had never imagined that the level of debate in the Lok Sabha would come to this... I see missing the very foundation of debate that should have been in a holistic manner."

Also Read | 'Towering Statesman, Scholar of Exceptional Depth': PM Narendra Modi Pays Tribute to Pranab Mukherjee on His Birth Anniversary.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to X (formerly Twitter) to laud Shah. Calling his address "outstanding" and praising his for presenting "Concrete facts" about India's electoral system. The Prime Minister said Shah had not only explained the robustness of India's democracy but had also "exposed the lies of the Opposition."

Tensions in the Lok Sabha escalated when Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi engaged in a heated exchange over allegations of "vote chori". Gandhi repeatedly challenged Shah to debate on issues raised in the press conference, including claims of irregularities in the electoral rolls. Shah responded firmly, saying "Parliament won't function as per his wish," and insisted he would address all questions in his own sequence.

Also Read | Kerala Local Body Election 2025 Phase 2: CM Pinarayi Vijayan Casts His Vote With Family in Kattilapeedika, Says 'Left Poised for Historic Victory' (Watch Video).

Shah also defended the special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter lists, calling it a necessary process to "sanitise" electoral rolls. Accusing the Opposition of double standards, he said they praised the Election Commission when they won and attacked it when they lost. The confrontation culminated in Opposition MPs walking out during Shah's reply, prompting the Lok Sabha to adjourn. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)