New Delhi [India], October 10 (ANI): A new auditorium was unveiled in the Centre for Interdisciplinary Research at Hindu College in the national capital, according to an official statement on Sunday.

Acting as a feather in the cap of the college at the University of Delhi, the auditorium, named as Sushila Devi Auditorium gifted by the Ratanlal Foundation, has a capacity of 250, which is located on the third floor of the research centre.

Chief Secretary of Delhi, Naresh Kumar, who was present on the occasion, lauded the contribution of the college in nation-building and expressed hope that the college would use the auditorium's infrastructure for the betterment of students.

"Hindu College has contributed to the nation and beyond, through its everlasting efforts to society and nation-building," he said.

He lauded the alumnus of Hindu College Ajay K Gupta as a noble soul for gifting the auditorium to the college.

"CMD of Tradex group Ajay K Gupta congratulated the College on the opening of the new auditorium. He commended the college Principal and teachers for their efforts toward holistic growth in all ways, including that of resources, exposure, and social empowerment," said a release by the college.

Prof Anju Srivastava, during the dedication ceremony of the auditorium, laid down the features offered by the auditorium and said that the features would make academic activities like lectures and classes more interactive among the students and professors.

"Prof Anju Srivastava emphasized the savvy features offered by the auditorium such as the wide fan layout which amplifies the optimization of space and lighting to increase connectivity between the audience and speakers. All of these would make academic activities like lectures and classes more interactive and effective among the students and professors," said the release.

Former Comptroller and Auditor General of India, Vinod Rai extended his gratitude to all the members of the Hindu college.

"Sushila Devi, bringing up her children, did a remarkable job of contributing her efforts to other children of the country, he asserted. This kind of infrastructure which we see here is a requisite in every auditorium," he said.

Judge of Delhi High Court, Justice Manmohan said, "Society has to learn the art of giving. In India, this concept has not gone on, but Ajay K Gupta has done this with a large heart". (ANI)

