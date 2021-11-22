Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], November 22 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh government will introduce a comprehensive and improved bill soon to make three capitals for the state, said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday.

Andhra Pradesh government on Monday withdrew the "Andhra Pradesh Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions Bill 2020" in the State Assembly. The Bill was intended to make three capitals for the state.

Addressing the Andhra Pradesh Assembly, the chief minister said, "If the process of making three capitals in order to do justice to the three regions of the state was initiated as soon as the Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions Bill, 2020 was passed, its positive impact would have been seen by now. Inspired by the Sribagh Accord, the Decentralization Bill was introduced with the aspiration of equal development of all regions, including the backward North Andhra."

"We believed that decentralisation of capital is much needed in Andhra Pradesh. The government is going to take back the Bill which was introduced earlier. We will introduce a new Bill with no errors. We are taking this decision to safeguard the wider public interest. The House will come up with a complete, comprehensive, and improved bill again," he said.

Reddy said all regions, castes, and religions have been taken into account by the government while introducing the Bill.

"We know how much people opposed them in the past. It was evident by the verdict given in the 2019 general election. Once again, the people's verdict made it clear that a super capital model like Hyderabad should not exist and that the government should not do such a mistake. So we firmly believe that decentralization is the right approach," added the chief minister.

Earlier today, Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy introduced the Bill to repeal the Andhra Pradesh Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions Bill, 2020 in the Assembly.

Andhra Pradesh Assembly in June 2020 passed "Andhra Pradesh Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions Bill 2020".

Prior to that, the Bill was stopped in the Legislative Council. Council chairman MA Shariff had sent the bills for the select committee consideration. Both ruling and opposition parties had different versions on the sanctity of that decision.

However, YSRCP had an absolute majority in the Legislative Assembly but the party did not have a majority in the Legislative Council. (ANI)

