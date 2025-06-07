Thiruvananthapuram, Jun 7 (PTI) A new coast guard jetty, aimed at ensuring safe berthing and swift deployment of surface assets, was inaugurated at Vizhinjam here on Saturday, sources said.

The new jetty was inaugurated by Director General S Paramesh, AVSM, PTM, TM of Indian Coast Guard in the presence of Inspector General Bhisham Sharma, PTM, TM Commander Coast Guard Region(West) in an official ceremony, a Defence release said.

It said the coast guard jetty "will be a cutting edge in safe berthing and swift deployment of surface assets".

"The newly inaugurated berth with 76.70 meter length, 8 meter breadth and 4-6 meter depth can accommodate the present coast guard vessels held at Vizhinjam.

"The construction of the jetty was executed through the Harbour Engineering Department (HED) of the Kerala State Government and constructed by RTF Infra Pvt Ltd, Thiruvananthapuram," it said.

Senior officers from Vizhinjam International Seaport Ltd (VISL), Government of Kerala, Kerala Maritime Board, Port authorities, officers from Army, Air Force, State Police, Adani Port Pvt Ltd, Fisheries Department, and representatives from private and public sectors were also present at the event, the release said.

