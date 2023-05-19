New Delhi, May 19: A 25-year-old chemist has been arrested for allegedly selling contraband drugs in Delhi's Madanpur Dabas area, said the police. According to the police, the accused has been identified as Aakash Dabas, a resident of Madanpur Dabas in Delhi.

The police seized 2800 mg of Codeine Phosphate, 216 capsules and 475 tablets of Tramadol from the accused's possession. Giving details, the police said that based on a tipoff, the team on Thursday raided the shop named 'Lakshay Medicos' in Madanpur Dabas, Delhi. Biggest Drug Haul: 2,500 Kg Contraband Drugs Worth Rs 12,000 Cr Seized Along Kerala Coast by NCB, Indian Navy (Watch Video).

"Based on a tip-off, the joint team of the Narcotics Squad of Rohini District and Drug Control Department, Delhi on Thursday arrested an illegal drug supplier who was involved in selling contraband drugs from his chemist shop. With his arrest, 2800mg Codeine Phosphate, 216 Capsules and 475 tablets of Tramadol were also recovered and seized," said the police. Punjab: BSF Troops Shoot Down Pakistani Drone in Amritsar, Recover Contraband.

A case under section 8 (C)/22 Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act was also registered at Kanjhawla police station. Further investigation into the matter is underway.

