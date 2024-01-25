New Delhi [India], January 25 (ANI): As the country gears up for the 75th Republic Day celebrations, the New Delhi Municipal Committee (NDMC) building is illuminated with tricolour lights -the national flag of India.

Meanwhile, the traffic, security and district units of the Delhi police that have been deployed have made all the necessary security arrangements ahead of the Republic Day celebrations in the national capital, said an official on Wednesday.

Also Read | 'Serving Elderly In-Laws an Obligation of Married Women in Indian Culture', Says Jharkhand HC; Denies Wife’s Maintenance.

As per an official, over 8,000 security personnel have been deployed and security has been beefed up with the help of technology and human intelligence surveillance in Delhi.

Earlier on Tuesday, Major General Sumit Mehta said that in the Republic Day Parade, for the first time, an all-women tri-services contingent will take part, which will include women troops of the Army's military police along with women from the other two services.

Also Read | Mary Kom Announces Retirement Citing Age Limitations: Live Breaking News Headlines & Updates, January 25, 2024.

The 75th Republic Day parade at Kartavya Path is women-centric. 'Viksit Bharat' and 'Bharat-Loktantra ki Matruka' are the main themes."Republic Day parade to start at 10:30 a.m. on January 26 from Vijay Chowk to Kartavya Path. The parade commander would be Delhi Area Commander Lt Gen Bhavnish Kumar. For the first time, an all-women tri-services contingent will take part in the parade, which will include women troops of the Army's military police along with women from the other two services," he said.

Major General Mehta said that the French contingent, which includes Indian and Nepali-origin members, will also march during the parade. A French refuelling aircraft along with two French Rafale aircraft will fly over them.

French President Emmanuel Macron will be the chief guest at the Republic Day festivities. This is the sixth time a French president has been the chief guest at the Republic Day parade. It is also the second time the French contingent has taken part in the parade.

This year, women's participation is very high. Around 13,000 special guests have also been invited to witness the parade this year.

The objective is to provide an opportunity for people from all walks of life to take part in the national festival, in line with the government's vision of Jan Bhagidari.

Republic Day commemorates the adoption of the Constitution of India on January 26, 1950. While India gained independence from the British Raj in 1947, it wasn't until January 26, 1950, that the Constitution of India came into effect, and the country became a sovereign state, declaring it a republic. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)