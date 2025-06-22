Patna (Bihar) [India], June 22 (ANI): Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday announced that the designs for the "holistic development" of the Jagat Janani Ma Janki temple in Sitamarhi district have been finalised and that a dedicated trust has also been formed to expedite the construction work for the development of the temple.

"I am very happy to inform you that the design of the grand temple and other structures for the holistic development of Jagat Janani Maa Janaki's birthplace, Punaura Dham, Sitamarhi, is now ready, which is being shared with you. A trust has also been formed for this so that the construction work can be expedited," the Bihar CM wrote in a post on X while sharing pictures of the design concepts.

The new design plans include a 151-foot-tall structure, wide walkways, and ample green cover, making it ideal for devotees to visit and pay homage to Goddess Sita.

Punaura Dham, also known as Maa Janaki Janmabhoomi Temple, is widely considered to be the birthplace of Goddess Sita, the wife of Ram. After the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, multiple people associated with the Janaki temple brought gifts for Lord Ram during the Pran Pratishtha ceremony held on January 22, 2024.

According to Bihar tourism, Punaura Dham also contains other attractions, like a lake which is believed to help with pregnancy, and Panth Pakar, which is associated with Sita's marriage.

Work is also ongoing to establish a road connection between Ayodhya's Ram Mandir and Maa Janaki temple, known as 'Ram-Janaki Marg. ' In September last year, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar urged PM Modi to expedite the construction of the connection. The CM also asked for a Vande Bharat connection to be started between the two cities.

Nitish Kumar said on September in a post on post on X, "Respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been requested through a letter to provide road and rail connectivity to Punaura Dham, the birthplace of Mother Sita, located in Sitamarhi district. In the letter, it has been requested to complete the construction work of Ram-Janaki Marg from Ayodhya to Sitamarhi district being built by the Government of India soon and to give appropriate instructions to the concerned ministries for the operation of a Vande Bharat train." (ANI)

