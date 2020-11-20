Shillong, Nov 20 (PTI) Meghalaya Inspector General of Prisons M Kharkrang on Friday launched an e-platform, which is set to smoothen the functioning of the jail department.

The web portal, e-prisons, is expected to reduce the delay in information processing as it will automate data processes and provide transparent services to all stakeholders, the IG said at the launch programme at Tura.

All information about jail inmates shall be available on the portal, which can be accessed by prisons, police and intelligence and central agencies.

