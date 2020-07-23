New Delhi [India], July 23 (ANI): A day after administering the oath of office to the newly-elected Rajya Sabha members, Chairman Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday nominated them to the different committees in Parliament. A total of 45 of the 61 new members were administered oath o on Wednesday.

Among those who took the oath, Jyotiraditya Scindia and Thambi Durai were included in committee on HRD, Digvijaya Singh in Urban Development, while Sharad Pawar was nominated in the committee related to Defence.

Those MPs who are yet to take oath have also been included in a number of committees. They include former PM H D Deve Gowda in Railways, Tiruchi Siva in Transport, and Tourism, while Trivedi was nominated to the committee related to Home Affairs. The former Chief Justice of India and Upper House member Ranjan Gogoi was included in the Committee on External Affairs.

Dr Vinay P Sahasrabuddhe was been appointed as the chairman of the Committee on Human Resource Development after the end of the membership of Dr Satyanarayan Jatiya. (ANI)

