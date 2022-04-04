New Delhi [India], April 4 (ANI): South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) Mayor Mukkesh Suryaan on Monday said that in the future, licenses for running meat shops will be issued if they agree not to operate during the Navaratri festival.

Meanwhile, South Delhi Municipal Corporation on Monday ordered officers concerned to take action for the closure of meat shops during the nine-day period of the Navaratri festival that is being observed from April 2 to April 11.

Also Read | Naseeruddin Shah Supports Niece Saira Shah Halim Ahead of Ballygunge By-Elections.

The Mayor informed that he has also written to the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to withdraw their discount on alcohol during Navratri, and if possible, stop the sale of liquor for nine days too.

Speaking to ANI today, Suryaan said, "During Navratri, 99 per cent of households in Delhi don't even use garlic and onion, so we have decided that no meat shops will be open in South MCD. The decision will be implemented from tomorrow. Fine will be imposed on violators."

Also Read | After Nagaland, Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, Speculation Rife Over Possible Withdrawal of AFSPA from Jammu and Kashmir.

"We will also issue licenses with this condition in the future. I have also written to the CM to withdraw their discount on alcohol during Navratri, and if possible, stop the sale of liquor for nine days too," he said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)