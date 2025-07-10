Nagpur, Jul 10 (PTI) A newborn baby was found abandoned at the Sewagram station in Maharashtra's Wardha district, an official said on Thursday.

The infant was rescued by the Railway Protection Force (RPF), said a release by the Public Relations Department of Central Railway's Nagpur division.

RPF constables Mustaq Sheikh and Yogesh Lekurwale heard cries of a baby while patrolling platform number 1 of the station on July 7, it said.

They discovered a four-to-five-day-old baby wrapped in cloth under a bench. When the RPF cops could not locate the parents or any guardian of the infant, they alerted their superiors, the release said.

Soon, representatives from Childline Wardha and a few locals arrived at the station and took the baby to a government hospital for a health check-up. Subsequently, Childline Wardha officials took custody of the newborn for further care, the release added.

