Mangaluru, Aug 10 (PTI) A newborn baby girl was found abandoned in a garbage bin near the district mother and child hospital in Udupi, about 55 kms from here, on Monday morning, police sources said.

The baby, spotted by civic workers, has been admitted to the hospital.

Also Read | Rajasthan Political Crisis: Congress Hints at Understanding With Sachin Pilot Camp.

The condition of the infant is stable, the sources said.

A case has been registered and investigations to find out the person who abandoned the baby have begun.

Also Read | Jharkhand Salon Association Members Stage Protest Demanding to Reopen Salons & Beauty Parlours in State: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates on August 10, 2020.

CCTV cameras in the area are being examined, the sources added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)