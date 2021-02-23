Aurangabad, Feb 23 (PTI) An hour after a one-day old baby was stolen from a hospital in Aurangabad, police managed to solve the case with the recovery of the infant and the booking of a woman, an official said on Tuesday.

A boy born to Sonali Harale on February 22 in the Government Medical College and Hospital here was stolen when the mother went to the bathroom for a few minutes, police said.

"After we arrived at the hospital, an autorickshaw driver told us he had ferried a woman with a newborn some time ago and thatshe had alighted at Jaffar Gate. We nabbed Kavita Mudgal from the area and booked her for kidnapping," Sub Inspector Jyoti Gaat told PTI.

Further probe into why the theft was carried out is underway.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)