Lucknow, Aug 27 (PTI) Newly appointed UP BJP chief Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary will arrive here on August 29, the party said in a statement here.

Chaudhary will be accorded a grand welcome at the Charbagh railway station after his arrival by party workers, it added.

The BJP on Thursday appointed Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister Chaudhary as the party's state chief, the choice being seen as an attempt to counter the challenge posed by the SP-RLD combine in the western part of the state.

His appointment is also seen as the attempt to reach out to the influential Jat community, which was at the forefront of the year-long farmers' protest against the Centre's now-withdrawn three contentious farm laws.

He replaces Swatantra Dev Singh, who has been made a minister in the Yogi Adityanath government.

After being named the state BJP chief, Chaudhary said he will take everyone along. At present, Chaudhary is UP's panchayati raj minister.

"I will try to achieve the target fixed for the 2024 polls under the leadership of Narendra Modi. We have fixed the target of winning all 80 seats in UP," Chaudhary had told reporters about the Lok Sabha polls.

Chaudhary (54) is a resident of Mahendra Sikandarpur in Moradabad. In initial days, he joined the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and became a member of the BJP in 1991.

He held various posts, including that of the party treasurer and district president of the Moradabad district unit. In 1999, he contested the Lok Sabha polls against the then Samajwadi Party chief Mulayam Singh Yadav but lost.

He held the post of a BJP regional secretary and then became a regional president, the post he held till 2017.

He first reached the upper house of the state Assembly in 2016. He held the panchayati raj portfolio in the previous Yogi Adityanath government too.

