Berhampur (Odisha) [India], February 14 (ANI): A newly married couple died in a road accident on Tuesday after a tractor collided with their two-wheeler near Golanthara village on the Odisha National Highway.

The deceased couple has been identified as Gavalapu Venu (26) from the Srikakulam district and Pravallika (23) from Berhampur town bordering Odisha. They got married on February 10, 2023.

According to the police, "On Monday evening, Venu and his wife Pravalika went to his in-laws' house in Barampuram on a two-wheeler. While returning from Barampuram to Ichchapuram, a tractor collided with their two-wheeler near Golanthara village on the Odisha National Highway."

Meanwhile, Pravallika died on the spot and seriously injured Venu was taken to Berhampur hospital where he died while undergoing treatment, police said.

After the fourth day of marriage couple died in a road accident leaving both families in grief. The family members are in shock. The news of the death of this young couple cast a pall of gloom over the town of Ichchapuram.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

