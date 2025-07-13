Bhubaneswar, July 13: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said on Sunday that he has discussed with his staff to hold a meeting with the doctors of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi regarding the future course of treatment for the student who attempted to self-immolate in Balasore. The student, who has suffered 90% burns on her body, had alleged harassment by a teacher

With the next 24 hours being crucial for the student's treatment, the state government has made ample arrangements to even airlift her to Delhi if required. The Chief Minister, along with Deputy CM Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo met the victim at Bhubaneswar AIIMS earlier today. Balasore Student Self-Immolation Case: Girl Student Sets Herself on Fire Over Harassment by Professor, Principal Suspended in Odisha; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Odisha CM Mohan Majhi Visits AIIMS Bhubaneswar

#Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi visited AIIMS Bhubaneswar and enquired about the treatment of the girl student and met her family members. https://t.co/T4y7j3Wh5v pic.twitter.com/hPhzcM4TjC — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) July 13, 2025

"The student is receiving treatment at Bhubaneswar AIIMS. Her condition is very critical, and a medical team has been assembled to provide her care. She is being treated according to the protocols of Delhi AIIMS. Today, I discussed with the team how to hold a virtual meeting with doctors at Delhi AIIMS. The meeting will focus on enhancing treatment and exploring possibilities for further improvement," CM Majhi told media persons here.

Reaffirming the government's commitment of taking the incident "very seriously," the Chief Minister said that they have instructed the medical team to issue two bulletins daily, and that after the inquiry team's report is submitted, additional measures will be implemented on top of the existing ones. Odisha: Army Officer’s Female Friend Alleges Sexual Harassment by Police After Being Taken Into Custody.

"The next 24 hours will be crucial for the patient. If necessary, we can also airlift her. The inquiry team has begun its investigation. Whatever report is produced, the government is taking it very seriously. We have also instructed the medical team to issue two bulletins daily. We have taken action, and upon receiving the next report, we will implement additional measures," he said.

On Saturday, a Fakir Mohan Autonomous college student attempted self-immolation in protest over alleged sexual harassment by her teacher. The Higher Education Department, Odisha, on Saturday constituted a committee to conduct a thorough inquiry into the alleged harassment case against Samira Kumar Sahu, Assistant Professor, FM Auto College. Sahu has since been arrested by the Balasore police.

According to Balasore SP Raj Prasad, the police have established prima facie evidence against the teacher. "In the case of a female student who attempted self-immolation, prima facie evidence has been established against a teacher. He has been arrested and forwarded to the court. This student had lodged a complaint with the Internal Compliance Committee on 30th June. We are enquiring about the findings of their report. Whoever is found guilty, accountability will be fixed for them," he said.

The National Commission for Women (NCW) also took suo-moto cognisance of a "deeply disturbing" report of the self-immolation, and directed the State Director General of Police (DGP) to take strict action against the culprits.

