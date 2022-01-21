New Delhi [India], January 21 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said that the next 25 years are going to be extremely crucial for India as well as the people of Tripura because the country is set to compensate for its loss during the prolonged imperial rule of the British and Mughals.

"India was ruled by the British for a long time. Before that, the country was under the clutches of Mughal rulers. The next 25 years are going to be very crucial for the country when every citizen of this nation is expected to invest their hard work and labour for its growth," the Union Home Minister said.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his address at Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav event, called upon the states to frame individual-specific action plans for the next 25 years. This 25 years time span shall act as compensation to the losses this country has incurred during this long imperial regime," he added.

Shah's remarks came while addressing the people of the state on the occasion of Tripura's 50th statehood day through video conferencing.

During the programme, the Union Home Minister released Lakshya 2047 (Target 2047), a booklet prepared by the government of Tripura on its action plan for the next 25 years. Shah also officially launched a postal stamp of "India Perfume"--dedicated to Tripura's rich Agar reserve.

Hailing the efforts of the Tripura government, Shah said that the Lakshya 2047 booklet is not like just another official booklet.

"This is a document that describes the aspirations and hopes of Tripura people. How Tripura is going to progress in the six selected sectors incorporated in the document that include agriculture, education, climate change and environment, investment etc," Shah said.

According to Shah, this document is defining the path of Tripura till the date when the state will be observing the 75th anniversary of its statehood and India will stand its 100th year.

"Let's take a pledge that the people of the country, especially the youth shall work harder to bring out a change and recover the lost glory of the country", he added.

Slamming the previous Left Front government, Shah said, "North East India is earlier known to be a house of corruption. Lion's share of the funds meant for the welfare of the public used to be misused. Now, NEDA (North East Democratic Alliance) has expanded its base in all eight states and these governments have ensured that people get what they deserve".

Hailing Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, Shah said, "After the formation of the BJP government in Tripura, peace has ensured across the state. Whether it is the NLFT accord signed in the year 2019 or the Bru pact in the year 2020, the centre and the state resolved the long pending issues faced by the people."

Shah during his address appreciated the efforts of the Tripura government in various fields including agriculture, infrastructure, connectivity etc. He also reminded people of the role of Maharaja Bir Bikram and Sardar Ballavbhai Patel in uniting Tripura with India. (ANI)

