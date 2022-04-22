Kolkata, April 22 (PTI) The next hearing of the Mukul Roy disqualification case as an MLA will take place in West Bengal Assembly on April 28, an assembly official said.

Calcutta High Court had last week set aside Speaker Biman Banerjee's order which had dismissed a petition by Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari seeking disqualification of TMC lawmaker Mukul Roy as a member of the House on the ground of defection and restored the matter for fresh consideration.

Roy, a former BJP national vice-president, had defected to the ruling TMC from BJP in June 2021 after winning the assembly poll on a BJP ticket in March-April state poll.

"The lawyers of both Roy and Adhikari were present at the Speaker's chamber to and placed their arguments. The next hearing will take place on April 28," an assembly official said.

In February this year, West Bengal Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee had dismissed the petition filed by Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari seeking Mukul Roy's disqualification as an MLA under the anti-defection law for switching sides after elections.

Adhikari had filed the petition before the speaker on June 17 last year.

BJP MLA Ambika Roy had moved the high court in July challenging Roy's election as chairman of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) and prayed for the nomination of an opposition member to the post as per tradition.

