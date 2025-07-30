Guwahati (Assam) [India], July 30 (ANI): In a significant step towards enhancing environmental sustainability and promoting scientific waste management practices, Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has commenced a comprehensive survey for the implementation of an Integrated Garbage Treatment System at Maligaon and Pandu Railway Colonies under the jurisdiction of the Lumding Division.

The survey is being conducted by the Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IITG), under a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed with Northeast Frontier Railway.

Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, CPRO of Northeast Frontier Railway, said that, as a part of this collaboration, IIT Guwahati will provide technical consultancy and conduct extensive field studies to assess the feasibility, design and execution strategy of the proposed system.

"The initiative is expected to set a benchmark in smart and sustainable waste disposal across railway establishments. Upon completion of the field survey, a Detailed Project Report (DPR) will be prepared and submitted to NFR. The DPR will outline the required infrastructure, estimated costs, treatment methodology and implementation timelines for the proposed system. The proposed integrated garbage treatment system will focus on segregation at source, scientific disposal of biodegradable and non-biodegradable waste, composting and recycling measures in line with Swachh Bharat Mission guidelines and national waste management protocols. This initiative is aimed at improving the overall cleanliness, hygiene and living conditions for railway employees and their families residing in these colonies," Kapinjal Kishore Sharma said.

He further said that, it will also help reduce the environmental footprint of railway operations and contribute towards a zero-waste colony model.

Northeast Frontier Railway remains steadfast in its dedication to sustainable practices, infrastructural innovation and enhancing the quality of life for its employees and neighbouring communities.(ANI)

