Guwahati (Assam) [India], March 12 ( ANI): Northeast Frontier Railway's General Manager, Chetan Kumar Shrivastava, recently inspected the ongoing construction of the Multi-Modal Logistics Hub (MMLP) at Jogighopa, a critical infrastructure project under the Gati Shakti Multi-Modal Cargo Terminal Master Plan.

Located in the Rangiya Division of NF Railway, the Jogighopa MMLP is strategically positioned to serve as a logistics hub for Northeast India, enhancing connectivity through railways and inland waterways. The terminal will feature warehouses, cold storage, customs clearance facilities, and multiple rail sidings, significantly boosting freight movement.

Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, CPRO of Northeast Frontier Railway, said that during his visit, he closely assessed the progress of railway construction-related works, including track laying, yard development and connectivity enhancements, ensuring that all works were in line with the planned schedule for the speedy completion of the terminal hub.

"The Jogighopa MMLP is a strategically significant infrastructure project that will serve as a logistics hub for NE India, enhancing connectivity through railways and inland waterways. It is located 91 km from Gelephu (Bhutan), 108 km from the Bangladesh border, and 147 km from Guwahati, making it a key gateway for cross-border trade with Bangladesh, Bhutan and Nepal. The terminal will be equipped with warehouses, cold storage, a customs clearance facility and multiple rail sidings, significantly boosting freight movement," Kapinjal Kishore Sharma said.

The railway component of the project involves constructing three rail lines, with plans for future expansion to five lines. Upon completion, the terminal is expected to handle 50 rakes per month, facilitating the movement of essential commodities such as auto components, fertilizers, food grains, and steel.

"Upon full operationalisation, the terminal is expected to handle 25 inward and 25 outward rakes per month, facilitating the movement of auto components, fertilisers, food grains, steel, coal, clinker, stone chips and other essential commodities. The recently inaugurated Inland Waterways component has already started operations, enabling seamless cargo movement to Bangladesh. The works, once completed, will showcase the immense economic and logistical benefits of the terminal project. It will reduce the transportation costs, improve supply chain efficiency and promote industrial growth in the Northeast region and its adjacent areas. The MMLP will play a pivotal role in boosting trade, supporting local industries and strengthening India's Act East Policy by improving trade links with neighbouring countries," Kapinjal Kishore Sharma said.

With work progressing at an accelerated pace, the Jogighopa Multi-Modal Logistics Hub is poised to become a game-changer for freight logistics in the region, reinforcing NFR's commitment to enhancing railway infrastructure for economic growth and connectivity.

The project's completion will showcase its immense economic and logistical benefits, reducing transportation costs, improving supply chain efficiency, and promoting industrial growth in the Northeast region. The MMLP will play a pivotal role in boosting trade, supporting local industries, and strengthening India's Act East Policy by improving trade links with neighboring countries. (ANI)

